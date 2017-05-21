Marotta: 'Allegri must evaluate'

Juventus director Beppe Marotta admits Max Allegri “must evaluate the situation, but his era at Juve is absolutely not over.”

The Bianconeri can clinch the sixth consecutive Serie A title by beating Crotone this afternoon.

“The transfer market is not just about buying champions, but also not selling them. Juventus do not sell their champions,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“We are protagonists in all three competitions, so going all the way means using up a lot of energy and needing to rotate the squad. The important thing is to be out front at the end. We are truly close to the finish line and we welcome the next challenge.

“We are on the verge of achieving a sixth consecutive Scudetto and are concentrated on a fundamental match for our season.

“Victory is earned with sacrifice and humility, these are the essential ingredients that Juventus pass down almost from generation to generation, the characteristics that most define us. Not our revenue.”

Marotta was asked if it was risky to wait until after the Champions League Final with Real Madrid on June 3 to define Allegri’s situation.

“Allegri deserves all the praise and attention, because he arrived amid scepticism and instead proved himself to be a great professional.

“We’ve said many times that we are happy to continue with Allegri. He is the one who must evaluate the situation, but we have every reason to continue and his era at Juve is absolutely not over.”

