HT: Juventus on verge of Scudetto

By Football Italia staff

As things stand with Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala goals, Juventus lead Crotone 2-0 and have the Scudetto in their grasp.

Follow all the action from today’s Serie A games and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri know that a victory will secure their sixth consecutive Scudetto, but the gap was reduced to one point after Roma’s 5-3 win at Chievo yesterday. Max Allegri’s side amassed only two draws from the last three rounds, but were fresh from Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final success against Lazio. Crotone were desperate to avoid the drop and amassed 17 points from a seven-game unbeaten run, the best form in Serie A.

Sami Khedira was only fit for the bench after a muscular problem, while Marko Pjaca and Daniele Rugani were long-term absentees. Dani Alves was returned to the right-back role after a spell filling in for Juan Cuadrado. Marcello Trotta was not fully fit, so Aleksandar Tonev partnered Crotone’s top scorer Diego Falcinelli.

These clubs had met three times, including two in the 2006-07 Serie B campaign, and Juve won all of them with 10 goals scored and none conceded.

Medhi Benatia got an early block on the Aleksandar Tonev counter, while Miralem Pjanic’s free kick was off target.

Juventus took the lead with their birthday boy Mario Mandzukic, who got there ahead of Aleandro Rosi to meet a low Juan Cuadrado cross from the right at the back post.

Fabio Sampirisi managed to toe-poke the ball away from Mandzukic as he was lining up the second goal, just moments after coming off the bench for injured Aleandro Rosi.

Paulo Dybala did double Juve’s lead with a magnificent free kick curled into the near top corner, giving Alex Cordaz no chance.

Gonzalo Higuain tried to lob Cordaz from a huge distance, while Bruno Martella sprinted back to stop one of Cuadrado’s solo slaloms.

There was a huge scare just before half-time, as Diego Falcinelli’s effort was deflected off Benatia’s back and left Gigi Buffon stranded, skimming the far top corner.

Juventus 2-0 Crotone (Half-Time)

Mandzukic 12 (J), Dybala 38 (J)

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Crotone: Cordaz; Rosi (Sampirisi 34), Ceccherini, Ferrari, Martella; Rohden, Crisetig, Barberis, Nalini; Tonev, Falcinelli

Ref: Mazzoleni

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more