HT: Milan fire blanks at Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Milan have missed a series of sitters and are still 0-0 with Bologna at half-time in a game they need to win for the Europa League.

The Rossoneri would mathematically secure sixth place and Europa League football with a victory in their final home game of the season, as Fiorentina lost 4-1 to Napoli last night. With Suso suspended, Mattia De Sciglio, Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli and Giacomo Bonaventura injured, Carlos Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula were paired together for the first time from the start. The visitors missed Domenico Maietta, Adam Nagy and Adam Masina.

While Bologna were victorious at San Siro last season, that was the only win over the Rossoneri in the last 14 matches in all competitions.

Mattia Destro nodded wide against his former club and Federico Di Francesco went off injured, but Milan missed an absolute sitter when Lapadula drilled past the near post undisturbed from 10 yards with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The Rossoneri dominated possession, but the finishing was woeful, as a Gustavo Gomez header was smothered and Mario Pasalic hesitated, allowing Daniele Gastaldello to block.

Antonio Mirante rushed off his line to close down Lapadula following a Godfred Donsah error. Orji Okwonwko’s assist was just past Ladislav Krejci and Saphir Taider’s attempt deflected wide. Milan were uninspired and wasteful, jeered off the pitch at half-time.

Milan 0-0 Bologna (Half-Time)

Milan: Donnarumma; Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli; Deulofeu, Pasalic, Montolivo, Bertolacci, Vangioni; Bacca, Lapadula

Bologna: Mirante; Torosidis, Gastaldello, Helander, Mbaye; Taider, Donsah; Krejci, Verdi, Di Francesco (Okwonkwo 15); Destro

Ref: Giacomelli

