Muriel sparks brawl in Udine

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel got the equaliser for Sampdoria, but his over the top celebration in Udine also sparked a brawl in this game with three red cards.

There was inexplicable tension at the Dacia Arena, as this was a head-to-head for 10th place.

Duvan Zapata set up the opener for Cyril Thereau to score from a tight angle.

Rodrigo De Paul received a straight red for his studs-up tackle on Lucas Torreira.

Muriel converted the equalising penalty, but his celebration was very provocative and sparked a brawl, Danilo grabbing him by the neck, so both were sent off.

