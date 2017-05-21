NEWS
Sunday May 21 2017
Muriel sparks brawl in Udine
By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel got the equaliser for Sampdoria, but his over the top celebration in Udine also sparked a brawl in this game with three red cards.

There was inexplicable tension at the Dacia Arena, as this was a head-to-head for 10th place.

Duvan Zapata set up the opener for Cyril Thereau to score from a tight angle.

Rodrigo De Paul received a straight red for his studs-up tackle on Lucas Torreira.

Muriel converted the equalising penalty, but his celebration was very provocative and sparked a brawl, Danilo grabbing him by the neck, so both were sent off.

