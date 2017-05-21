NEWS
Sunday May 21 2017
Juric eyes future after Genoa safety
By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric is looking to build 'a great future' for Genoa after the Griffone secured Serie A safety.

The Rossoblu have endured a dreadful run of results since the turn of the year to slip from the top-half to a genuine relegation battle.

However, today's 2-1 win over Torino ensured the Marassi side will once again play in the top-flight of Italian football next season.

"Today the boys put in a fantastic performance against a Torino team who wanted to win," Juric said after the match.

"We didn't give anything away and we played a great game.This season has shown me that you should never be complacent.

"After a good first half of the season, we relexed and made bad decisions. We got ourselves into a horrible situation but fortunately we got out of it."

Juric was sacked earlier this year but then rehired after Genoa's fortunes did not improve under Andrea Mandorlini.

"My sacking? I had a real feeling of guilt, because we always think about where we go wrong. I felt bad, so when the recall came I really wanted to do well.

"At this moment I have a good contract at Genoa. I want to build a great future if possible. Otherwise, I'm happy with staying up."

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies