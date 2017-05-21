Juric eyes future after Genoa safety

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric is looking to build 'a great future' for Genoa after the Griffone secured Serie A safety.

The Rossoblu have endured a dreadful run of results since the turn of the year to slip from the top-half to a genuine relegation battle.

However, today's 2-1 win over Torino ensured the Marassi side will once again play in the top-flight of Italian football next season.

"Today the boys put in a fantastic performance against a Torino team who wanted to win," Juric said after the match.

"We didn't give anything away and we played a great game.This season has shown me that you should never be complacent.

"After a good first half of the season, we relexed and made bad decisions. We got ourselves into a horrible situation but fortunately we got out of it."

Juric was sacked earlier this year but then rehired after Genoa's fortunes did not improve under Andrea Mandorlini.

"My sacking? I had a real feeling of guilt, because we always think about where we go wrong. I felt bad, so when the recall came I really wanted to do well.

"At this moment I have a good contract at Genoa. I want to build a great future if possible. Otherwise, I'm happy with staying up."

