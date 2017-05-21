Marotta: 'Juve have grown'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta feels they have improved a great deal over the six years of Serie A victories, but confirmed Max Allegri hasn’t decided his future.

“The first thing Andrea Agnelli did was to create the club structure. We have a great unity with the Coach and players, so achieved this also thanks to the human elements,” Marotta told Sky Sport Italia after clinching the title again.

“Clearly the economic factor is important, but so is planning and technical decisions. We made more of the brand and increased the revenue, which gave the sporting side of the club the opportunity to buy players of greater quality.

“Compared to the side that won the first Scudetto of this run, the squad now has immense quality and is at the top on a European level too.

“I can confirm we are very satisfied with what he has done and will be very happy to continue with him. We have to meet, but I think that considering the man he is, Allegri will feel his era at Juventus has not concluded yet.”

Juventus have shown an ability to build this squad with free agents, such as Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Dani Alves, but also spending €90m on Gonzalo Higuain.

“I think the right mix is to contemporaneously seek young talents who can learn from the long-running champions like Buffon, Chiellini and Bonucci.

“We believe in the culture of work, which has been decisive in our success, so there’s no need or desire to seek the likes of Neymar.

"I think we have created a winning model at the club, because everyone knows their duties and what they need to do. Agnelli is a great fan and embodies the Juventus spirit, which is to try to win in every competition we enter."

