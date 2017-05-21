Buffon: 'Winning is sacrifice'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon took the blame for the defeat to Roma, admitting his mind was on Real Madrid, but lifted the Scudetto trophy today. “Winning is an enormous sacrifice.”

The Bianconeri would’ve celebrated the title last week with a point at the Olimpico, but instead they lost 3-1 and had to defeat Crotone 3-0 today to spark the party.

“I thought for a whole week about the Champions League Final with Real Madrid, so I was practically on vacation in Rome and totally embarrassed myself,” the captain told Sky Sport Italia.

“Seeing as I don’t like embarrassing myself at the age of 39, I wanted to react. After that ugly performance, we needed to find the right energy again.”

This is the sixth consecutive Scudetto victory for Buffon and Juve.

“The first time we were the surprise outfit, from then on we started out as favourites on paper. Winning is an enormous sacrifice, because you have to work every day to improve and every draw feels like half a defeat.

“It becomes this addiction to winning.”

