'Empoli got preparation wrong'

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello admits Empoli got their preparations wrong for today's defeat to Atalanta.

Had the Azzurri beaten La Dea, they would have sucured Serie A safety due to Crotone's defeat to Juventus.

However, they were beaten 1-0 by the Bergamo side and will now travel to Palermo on the last day of the season with their survival still in the balance.

"We will look to do better next Sunday against Palermo," Martusciello told reporters after the match.

"We need to prepare for it as best as we can technically and tactically, then we will see.

"We are talking about a home defeat and I was expecting a different reaction.

"Today, the mental aspect was not there. The performance of many of the players was over the top. Unfortunately, today it went badly."

The Azzurri Coach added that his plan to keep his players focused during the week had backfired.

"We tried to isolate ourselves to calm the team down as much as possible. Unfortunately we didn't succeed. Today we lost against a much stronger team than ourselves.

"Now, we will think about what to do in the week to get ready for Palermo."

