Allegri: 'Juve must discuss ideas'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri warned Juventus “have reached such a high level that we must confront our ideas on how to maintain that,” as his future is uncertain.

The Coach has now won the Coppa Italia and Scudetto for three years in a row, while the Bianconeri face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on June 3.

“We have to first of all compliment the six players who won all six Scudetti, as they go into legend,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

“I participated in this celebration. I have to compliment the lads, as they have done and are doing extraordinary things.”

Director Beppe Marotta said Juventus were eager for him to continue, but that the Coach must decide.

“It depends on both of us. I am very happy to be at Juventus, we haven’t spoken yet, but we will sit down and understand what to do next. Juve have reached such a high level that we must maintain it and that is not easy, so we need to confront our various ideas.

“This morning a moment flashed through my mind of where I was 10 years ago, from Sassuolo to Cagliari. I am very happy to have won trophies at Milan and Juventus, but there’s a long road ahead of me too.

“My career might not be that long now, but I love football. There’s a lot of pressure, but I find that enjoyable.

“I hope that I haven’t reached my peak yet. I hope that I can do even better, as if you are not motivated to improve, then why bother? This victory is part of the history of Juventus.

“We’ll come back on Wednesday, having two days off to clear our heads and recharge the batteries. I smiled before the game, as Crotone were extraordinary in their effort and tactics, but tension can change a match. If we had played this three months ago, it might’ve seemed ‘easier’ when with so much at stake it felt very different.”

The turning point was when Juve lost to Fiorentina in January and he transformed the side with a 4-2-3-1 system.

“I had to break the ice this season, as I felt the team had done all it possibly could with that system and needed to shake things up.”

