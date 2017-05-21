Acerbi confirms Sassuolo departure

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Acerbi has confirmed he will leave Sassuolo at the end of the season, having told the club of his intentions.

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes of this afternoon's 6-2 thrashing of Cagliari and is nearing the end of his fourth season with the Neroverdi.

However, with just one year remaining on his contract, the defender revealed after the match that although he is unsure as to where he will go, he thinks he has played his last match in front of the Sassuolo faithful.

"We could have done more this season," Acerbi said of his side's 11th place standing. "We had a great team.

"But it was a tough year in Europe, it wasn't easy.

"Was it my last match in Sassuolo? I really think so. I expressed my desire to the club in January.

"I am thankful to be here but I have already said to the club that I would leave at the end of the season.

"I don't know where I will play next year. I'm thinking about ending the season as well as possible."

