Post new comment

There are so many contenders for the Juventus Player of the Season after a sixth straight Scudetto, writes Vincent Van Genechten .

It proved to be just a formality for Juventus, beating Crotone 3-0 and winning their sixth consecutive Scudetto.

Crotone had gained 17 points from their last seven games, while Juventus hadn’t won any of their last three in Serie A. The Bianconeri’s defeat at Roma last weekend even made the Scudetto race exciting again, as Juve needed all three points against the Squali.

However, these Bianconeri weren’t ready to get into a fight. They were 1-0 up after just 13 minutes when a splendid Juan Cuadrado cross found birthday boy Mario Mandzukic. No one deserved to score that opening goal, at that moment the Scudetto winner, more than the Croatian forward. He’s been the unsung hero of this historic Juve squad, sacrificing his personal fame and body for the team.

Paulo Dybala hit a stunning free kick, which was probably his finest goal of the season, to make it 2-0 before the half. It eventually ended 3-0 with an Alex Sandro header. Match won. Scudetto won. Third consecutive Italian double in the books for the Old Lady. An historic feat for the Turin club.

Those who still doubted Massimiliano Allegri have, once again, been proven wrong. While Antonio Conte brought Juventus back from the death, Allegri has taken the Bianconeri back to the top. In Italy and in Europe. How? By doing it his own way. Using his tactical brain and eye for flexibility to turn his team into a “war machine”, as Miralem Pjanic called it.

There are many players who can be dubbed Juventus ‘Player of the Season’. Gianluigi Buffon once again defied age, while Leonardo Bonucci proved to the world he’s the most complete centre-back. Dani Alves was big in big games and Alex Sandro rose to stardom as a freight train at left-back.

Gonzalo Higuain proved to be worth the €90m risk, while Paulo Dybala scored ‘only’ 10 Serie A goals but the Argentinian’s influence reached far beyond stats. And no Juve fan will ever forget the fighter in Mandzukic the winger.

In the end, however, Miralem Pjanic was the main man for Juve and Allegri. The former Roma playmaker needed some adjustment time, but found his ground in Juve’s deadly 4-2-3-1 formation as the team’s regista. His passing skills, vision and creativity were at full display in 2017. On top, the Bosnian also showcased his smart running, interceptions and defensive work, jumping right into that world class category alongside guys like Toni Kroos and Marco Verratti.

As it stands, no Italian team is capable of performing like Juventus do on such a high and consistent level. The mental aspect of football is equally important as the physical and technical aspect. While Napoli and Roma boost a massively talented squad, they are not quite there yet when it comes to team spirit, mentality and resilience.

In two weeks, the Old Lady can complete the historic Treble by beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff. What an achievement that would be. But until then, Juve fans should celebrate their domestic domination. Even if the Bianconeri end up losing to Madrid, they’re on top of the world this season.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.