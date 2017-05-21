Niang set for Milan return?

By Football Italia staff

M'Baye Niang is said to have told Watford that he no longer wishes to stay at the English Premier League club.

The Frenchman arrived at Vicarage Road in January in a loan deal from Milan.

After some impressive displays, it was thought that the Hornets would be keen on signing the 22-year-old on a permanent basis.

However, according to Sky Sports the forward has now told the club he is no longer interested in a full-time transfer.

Niang is said to be disappointed at the club's decision to fire Coach Walter Mazzarri, with the Italian boss' departure imminent following the conclusion of the Premier League season this afternoon.

With the player's future uncertain, it appears he will return to Milan before assessing his next move.

