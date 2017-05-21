Nicola: 'No regrets for Crotone'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola has no regrets after Crotone's 3-0 defeat to Juventus, adding his side still believe they can stay up.

The Pitagorici suffered their first loss in eight matches against the Serie A champions this afternoon, leaving them at risk of seeing their relegation confirmed despite some excellent late-season form.

However, although Genoa secured their safety by beating Torino, Empoli's home defeat to Atalanta means Crotone's fight to complete a remarkabe escape from relegation will go to the final day of the season.

"We came to the stadium to play our own match. Juventus deserved the win," Nicola admitted following the match in Turin.

"In this game you saw all our growth. We showed conviction to come to a stadium like this and try to get a result.

"I am proud of my boys. Staying up? We believed even when the gap was big, so we still believe now.

"Next Sunday we want to continue to chase our dream. We'll give everything we have, I have no regrets.

"We did all that we could do."

Crotone host Lazio while Empoli travel to Palermo in next weekend's decisive fixtures. The Pitagorici must better the Azzurri's result to secure survival.

