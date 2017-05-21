Pjanic: 'Now for the Champions League'

Miralem Pjanic reveals when he joined Juventus, “the President told me he wanted to break the record of five consecutive Scudetti. Now for the Champions League.”

The Bianconeri celebrated the sixth Serie A title in a row today, beating Crotone 3-0, and won the Coppa Italia against Lazio on Wednesday night.

“It was a wonderful week, above all for the Scudetto. It was the work of a whole year and we put so much into it to achieve these satisfactions,” Pjanic told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s a marvellous day for us players and the club. The first day I arrived at Juventus, the President told me that he wanted to break the record of five consecutive Scudetti.

“However, we still have the possibility of winning a 10th trophy too and we’ll try to bring the Champions League home.”

With the change of system to 4-2-3-1 in January, Pjanic’s role was also adjusted after a difficult start.

“I had played in front of the defence with Luciano Spalletti too. In that position I can start moves from the back and push forward too. I really like this role and, after making many corrections since the start of the season, I think I’m getting stronger.”

Roma are fighting for second place with Napoli, which would take them directly into the Champions League group phase.

“I have great affection and respect for Roma. I hope they finish second, because they really deserve it.”

