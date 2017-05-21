Line-ups: Lazio-Inter

Lazio give goalkeeper Ivan Vargic his debut as they host an Inter side that has to deal without Mauro Icardi and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

The Nerazzurri are officially out of the race for Europe after Milan’s 3-0 win over Bologna today, but want to end their run of four consecutive defeats – no wins in seven.

Caretaker manager Stefano Vecchi has to do without injured Icardi, Joao Miranda and Cristian Ansaldi, while Kondogbia continues his ban.

Eder gets the nod in attack with Marcelo Brozovic bumped up to a more advanced role with Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic.

Gary Medel returns to the midfield after several weeks in defence.

Lazio are in fourth place, but now only one point ahead of Atalanta, so there is something to play for, as it changes how early they enter the Europa League.

Both goalkeepers Federico Marchetti and Thomas Strakosha are out of action due to injury and flu respectively, so 30-year-old Croatia international Vargic makes his debut almost a year after his move.

Jordan Lukaku, Marco Parolo and suspended Stefan Radu are also unavailable for Simone Inzaghi.

Lazio: Vargic; Wallace, De Vrij, Hoedt; Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Biglia, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic, Immobile, Keita

Lazio bench: Adamonis, Borrelli, Bastos, Patric, Basta, Petro, Cardoselli, Crecco, Murgia, Lombardi, Rossi, Tounkara

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Andreolli, Murillo, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Medel; Candreva, Brozovic, Perisic; Eder

Inter bench: Carrizo, Radu, Sainsbury, Santon, Vanheusden, Yao, Banega, Joao Mario, Palacio, Biabiany, Gabriel Barbosa, Pinamonti

