Simeone: 'Staying with Atleti'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Simeone has ruled himself out of the running for the Inter job by announcing his decision. “I am staying because Atletico Madrid has a future.”

The Argentine was one of the contenders for the bench, as he has played for the club and fits the bill of ‘hard’ tactician needed to get the team into shape.

“The journalists are constantly asking me if I will stay or not. So yes, I am staying,” said Cholo in his Press conference.

“Do you know why I am staying? I stay because this club has a future and that future is all of us.

“Other sides might have more money and champagne, but they are never going to match the feeling you have with Atleti.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more