Candreva: 'Can't be the worst Inter'

Antonio Candreva has plenty of motivation to beat his old club Lazio tonight. “We don’t want to be the worst Inter side of all time.”

“It’s not an easy situation. It was a bad year, below our capabilities and there are regrets that we didn’t do what we wanted to,” Candreva told Mediaset Premium.

“There are many reasons, but when you reach this situation at the end of a long season, many things didn’t work. We are Inter, we can’t be in this position.

“We have to play the last two rounds and try to press the reset button. We’ve got to end the campaign well, with the pride of wearing this jersey.”

The Nerazzurri have lost four in a row, but above all are on an eight-round winless streak, a joint club record.

“We certainly don’t want to become the worst Inter side of all time.”

