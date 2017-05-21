Ausilio describes new Inter Coach

By Football Italia staff

Director Piero Ausilio said Inter will be evaluating their players and described their new Coach. “He needs to be very familiar with Italian football.”

“We are evaluating many things in the remaining two games, many behaviours and attitudes, so we can choose who will be part of the Inter of the future,” the director told Mediaset Premium.

Ausilio made some very harsh comments this week and many tried to extrapolate clues as to the next tactician.

“I said the characteristics of the Coach of the future. We have the characteristics very clear. Aside from his nationality, he needs to be very familiar with Italian football, familiar with our situation and know how to improve the team technically.

“We should all analyse what happened this season so that we can plan it in the next and avoid the same mistakes.”

Diego Simeone ruled himself out of the running today by declaring he will stay with Atletico Madrid, so other options include Antonio Conte and Luciano Spalletti.

