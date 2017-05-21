Vargic: 'I waited for my chance'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Vargic makes his debut for Lazio this evening against Inter, almost a year after arriving from Croatia. “I waited and my chance arrived.”

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“I worked hard this season, I waited and today my chance arrived. We hope to win tonight for our fans and to end the season on a high,” the goalkeeper told Lazio Style Channel and Sky Sport Italia.

Vargic has to start because Federico Marchetti is injured and Thomas Strakosha has flu.

“We are a great squad and I get along with both Strakosha and Marchetti. I am calm and ready for the game, as I will reserve any emotional response at the debut to after the match.

“What’s important is not my performance, but that of the team. We want to win tonight and secure fourth place.”

