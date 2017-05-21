NEWS
Sunday May 21 2017
Final Serie A round schedule
By Football Italia staff

The schedule for the final round of the Serie A season has been announced, with Roma-Genoa and Sampdoria-Napoli early on Sunday.

There are only two issues still to be decided in the table, specifically second place and the third side relegated into Serie B.

Roma requested that their game with Genoa be brought forward so that there can be more time afterwards for the salute to Francesco Totti.

Saturday May 27

Atalanta-Chievo (17.00 UK, 16.00 GMT)

Bologna-Juventus (17.00 UK, 16.00 GMT)

Cagliari-Milan (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

Sunday May 28

Roma-Genoa (17.00 UK, 16.00 GMT)

Sampdoria-Napoli (17.00 UK, 16.00 GMT)

Crotone-Lazio (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

Fiorentina-Pescara (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

Inter-Udinese (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

Palermo-Empoli (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

Torino-Sassuolo (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

