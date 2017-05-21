Barzagli sets sights on Treble

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli won all six of the Serie A titles with Juventus and looks back over “an extraordinary journey,” but forward to the Champions League.

The defender has been there throughout the run, arriving from Wolfsburg in January 2011, before Antonio Conte took over.

“We have been on an extraordinary journey, which began in this very stadium. The more we go forward, the more we want to chase trophies,” the 36-year-old said on Sky Sport Italia.

“More than a turning point, the change to 4-2-3-1 was a way of giving everyone more responsibility. There were a few dark moments, but we know how to resolve them straight away thanks to a solid group, a club that is right behind us and a Coach who keeps a close eye on the situation.”

Juventus have won the Scudetto and Coppa Italia already, but now go into the Champions League Final with Real Madrid on June 3.

“The good thing about facing Real Madrid is that you can’t take anything for granted or risk underestimating the match. We will all give our absolute best.

“We are in good shape, both psychologically and physically. We’ve played nearly 60 games this season, but with an objective like that on the horizon, we don’t even feel fatigue. We hope to have a great performance.

“We’ll train hard, but with joy. That’s the benefit of having so many South Americans in the squad…”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more