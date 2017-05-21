PSG scouts for Lazio-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain scouts were in the stands of Lazio-Inter tonight in order to watch Felipe Anderson and Ivan Perisic.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the representatives of the Ligue 1 club were present at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Their interest in Inter winger Perisic is no secret, although the Nerazzurri are asking for €55m.

The 28-year-old Croatia international has contributed 10 goals and nine assists in 40 competitive games this season.

As for Felipe Anderson, the Brazilian has become increasingly tactically aware after being something of a loose cannon on his arrival in Serie A.

The 24-year-old has scored five and assisted 13 in 39 games this term.

