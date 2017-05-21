Inter controversial win at Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Inter ended their eight-round winless streak with a chaotic 3-1 victory away to nine-man Lazio, as the referee caused a lot of controversy.

The Aquile had taken the lead through a Keita Balde Diao penalty, but Marco Andreolli nodded in a corner and Wesley Hoedt accidentally prodded into his own net.

There was confusion in the second half, as Keita very harshly received a second yellow card for simulation, then Eder pounced on a goal-line clearance that denied Ivan Perisic.

Lazio went down to nine men, as Senad Lulic also received two avoidable bookings.

The result makes no real difference, as Inter are still out of Europe, but they did avoid setting a new club record of going nine Serie A rounds without a victory.

