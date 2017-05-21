Candreva: 'Complications for Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva said Inter players “take our share of the responsibility” for the dire season, but blames the constant changing of Coaches.

The Nerazzurri are out of Europe regardless of tonight’s 3-1 victory away to nine-man Lazio.

“It’s a turning point, but unfortunately it came too late. Nonetheless, we had to end this ugly campaign in the best possible way,” Candreva told Mediaset Premium.

“The performance was positive, we will try to do our best against Udinese and then get ready to start again next season.

“When you change Coach two weeks before the season begins, then change again, then again a few weeks before the end, it’s not easy.

“We take our share of the responsibility, we certainly contributed to this situation, but we have to unite and get back on track. It was a year with many complications.”

