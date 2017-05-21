Vecchi: 'Inter action against Gabigol'

By Football Italia staff

Caretaker manager Stefano Vecchi admits he doesn’t know what the ‘real Inter’ is after beating Lazio, but the club will take action after Gabigol walked off.

“The real Inter? It’s a bit of what we saw last week and a bit of tonight’s performance,” Vecchi told Mediaset Premium after a 3-1 victory at nine-man Lazio.

“This Inter has players of character and today I’d like to give credit to those who wore this jersey from the start, like Marco Andreolli and Davide Santon, like Andrea Pinamonti who came on for 10 minutes.”

Vecchi introduced Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa in his first game, but the Brazilian was not called upon at the Olimpico.

“Perhaps the expectations were a bit too high from the fans, the club and media for Gabigol. It’s not exclusively the fault of the Coach. He has good qualities and must put those to work for the team.”

When Vecchi completed his substitutions by introducing Ever Banega, Gabriel Barbosa walked off the bench and back into the locker room.

“I am sure the club will take action, just as it already has done against some players behind the scenes. I think for next season we need to sort out the little things first, as this opportunity has arisen to fix those issues during this difficult time.

“There is a lot of competition for places here. In this squad there are players like Mauro Icardi, who scores 25 goals a season, Eder who works so hard, and an exceptional player like Rodrigo Palacio who trains at his hardest in every session. He sets the example for what the younger players ought to do.

“Inter’s physical fitness is fine, the problem is that if there is no organisation, you don’t run efficiently and end up wasting energy.

“This squad cannot be in its current position with the players at our disposal.”

