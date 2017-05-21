Inzaghi: 'Lazio gifts and incidents'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi inevitably had “regrets” after nine-man Lazio fell 3-1 to Inter amid controversy. “We gifted them two goals and there were other incidents.”

Keita Balde Diao had given them the early lead from the penalty spot, but Marco Andreolli’s header on a corner and a Wesley Hoedt own goal turned it around.

In the second half, Keita and Senad Lulic were harshly sent off, then Eder added a third goal.

“There are regrets, because we wanted to end the season well in front of our fans, but these things can happen,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We played well for 35 minutes, then once we conceded the equaliser, it was as if the light went out. Then many other incidents happened too.

“We used up a lot of energy on Wednesday (in the 2-0 Coppa Italia Final defeat to Juventus), but we had the right approach to begin with tonight.

“Unfortunately, if you gift two goals, you deserve to lose, not to mention the incidents in the second half. We’ve already qualified for Europe, but we still want to hold on to fourth place. It won’t be easy against Crotone.”

Atalanta are now just one point behind Lazio going into the final round.

“We should’ve given more in recent games. I tried to let the team realise that they mustn’t let their foot off the gas, but something went missing once we achieved our objective.”

Inzaghi is expected to continue at Lazio next season, but wants guarantees that the squad won’t be dismantled.

“I already said it in the Press conference yesterday, when you want to start a new era, you have to keep the best players. It’s what we will try to do.

“During the week I will meet the President and I think I’ll continue my experience with the Biancocelesti.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more