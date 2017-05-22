Musacchio having Milan medical

By Football Italia staff

Mateo Musacchio is having a medical with Milan, ahead of a reported €18m move from Villarreal.

The Rossoneri have been looking to sign the centre-back since last summer, but they were unable to raise the funds until the takeover by Yonghong Li and his Chinese consortium.

This morning SportItalia is carrying pictures of Musacchio at La Madonnina clinic in Milan.

The Diavolo wanted to hold the medical in secret, hence the early morning appointment, but it’s expected Musacchio will officially sign tomorrow.

SportMediaset believes he will be given a four-year contract worth €2.5m per season, while Milan will pay €18m to Villarreal.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more