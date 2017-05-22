NEWS
Monday May 22 2017
Musacchio having Milan medical
By Football Italia staff

Mateo Musacchio is having a medical with Milan, ahead of a reported €18m move from Villarreal.

The Rossoneri have been looking to sign the centre-back since last summer, but they were unable to raise the funds until the takeover by Yonghong Li and his Chinese consortium.

This morning SportItalia is carrying pictures of Musacchio at La Madonnina clinic in Milan.

The Diavolo wanted to hold the medical in secret, hence the early morning appointment, but it’s expected Musacchio will officially sign tomorrow.

SportMediaset believes he will be given a four-year contract worth €2.5m per season, while Milan will pay €18m to Villarreal.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies