Mancini: ‘If Napoli had Higuain…’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini believes Napoli “would probably have won the Scudetto” if they hadn’t sold Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus.

The striker moved to Turin for a Serie A record €90m this summer after the Bianconeri triggered his release clause, and he’s since scored 32 goals in all competitions.

“Who got the best of the deal? I’d say all of them,” Mancini told Rai Due.

“Napoli have brought in a lot, Higuain has won the Scudetto and is in the final of the Champions League, while Juve are the same.

“Is it hard to integrate a player like him? No, it’s easy! It’s harder to integrate a flop…

“The solid core of Juve is very important and helps the new arrivals to fit in well. Those who have come in are great players, so in the end they’re the strongest team.

“I don’t think they won because of one formation or another, they won for several years playing with 3-5-2, they’re just the strongest team.

“Will they keep winning? If the others make decisions to try to do worse, yes. It’s true that Napoli play well, this is their best season, record points and goals and they came third.

“I think that Roma are the closest to Juve in terms of players, but they still came second. With Higuain and [Paulo] Dybala, Juve have gained so much.

“With Higuain, Napoli probably would have won the Scudetto.”

