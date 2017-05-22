Inzaghi: ‘Totti banner was right’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi says Lazio fans’ banner for Francesco Totti was “fair tribute to a great champion”.

During last night’s defeat to Inter, a group of Aquile supporters unveiled a banner reading “enemies for a lifetime, we salute you Francesco Totti”.

The Biancocelesti Coach was asked about the banner for the Roma captain in his post-match Press conference, and was full of praise for the fans.

“The banner for Totti was a fair tribute to a great champion,” Inzaghi said.

“He’ll stop this year, and I’ve had so many challenges with him as a player and now as a Coach.

“It was a nice homage, it’s right that the fans did that banner. The Lazio fans are extraordinary and sporting.

“We know what happens in this city before and after derbies, there’s teasing, but we saw the other side of that last night with an homage to a champion who will stop this year.”

