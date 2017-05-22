Lazio fans: ‘Totti best of enemies’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s Ultras released a statement calling Francesco Totti “the best of enemies” - with more than a few digs at Roma.

Last night’s defeat to Inter saw Biancocelesti fans unveil a banner for the captain of their city rivals, the top-scorer in Rome derbies, and that has been followed up by a statement today.

“It was March 6, 1994 when we met for the first time,” the statement from Gli Irriducibili begins.

“You came on in place of [Giovanni] Piacentini and you got a penalty which [Giuseppe] Giannini missed.

“So young and yet you were already capable of representing the history of your team in such an excellent manner, a history of penalties and missed opportunities.

“Since then, while ringing-up record on record, while stadiums around the world clapped their hands, while you thought about t-shirts and Sanremo adverts, Lazio won a Scudetto, a Cup Winners' Cup, a European Super Cup, four Coppa Italia - one of which you were present for - and three Supercoppe Italiane.

“How much you could have won on the pitch with Real Madrid, no-one will ever know. You are the only champion they couldn’t buy.

“Without you they had to settle for two Intercontinental Cups, two World Club Cups, five Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, seven La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey and six Spanish Super Cups. Not much, for a player of your talent.

“In any case, and especially in these times, you’ve reached a goal which deserves respect. The respect you didn’t receive from your fans and your club, and for that - we say this sincerely - we’re sorry.

“We would never have allowed a player like you to be treated like this. We would never have silently observed what they have done and what they are doing to you.

“Nobody defends you now, and of course we can’t do it. We bear no grudge for the t-shirts and the jokes you’ve aimed at us. They’re there, and in fact they have to stay - we’re in Rome and that’s how it works.

“In any case, a handshake for an opponent who, after all these years, leaves the pitch as ‘the best of enemies’.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more