Roma back in for Defrel

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly back in for Sassuolo’s Gregoire Defrel, having been rebuffed in January.

The Neroverdi were demanding €25m for the Frenchman, a price which the Giallorossi baulked at.

However, Il Tempo is reporting today that sporting director Monchi is keen to bring Defrel to the capital, and the Emilian side could let him go.

Pietro Iemmello has four goals in his last three games, meaning he could replace Defrel in the starting XI.

Defrel would be brought as a backup for Edin Dzeko, and could arrive on loan with an obligation to buy in 2018.

