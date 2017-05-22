Rodriguez to Milan this week?

By Football Italia staff

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli could reportedly go to Germany this week to close the deal for Ricardo Rodriguez.

The Rossoneri are on the verge of their first signing of the new era, with Mateo Musacchio taking a medical this morning.

It’s expected that the Villarreal defender will officially sign tomorrow, and La Stampa reports that the Diavolo aren’t done there.

Mirabelli could reportedly head to Germany this week to finalise a deal for Rodriguez, the Wolfsburg left-back.

Die Wolfe face a relegation play-off with Eintracht Braunschweiger, the first leg of which is on Thursday, but the Swiss international seems certain to leave whatever happens.

image via acmilan.com

