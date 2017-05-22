NEWS
Monday May 22 2017
Honda: ‘Goodbye Milan’
By Football Italia staff

Keisuke Honda confirms “I’m going to leave Milan after this season”, but “I hope to see you again”.

The Japanese international has spent three-and-a-half years at San Siro, but has made only seven appearances this season.

However, the 30-year-old did score against Bologna yesterday, and it appears that could be his parting gift.

“My dear fans, thank you,” Honda wrote in a message published by Kyodo News.

“These have been three-and-a-half challenging years, but because of that I’ve grown as a person.

“I’m going to leave Milan after this season, but I hope to see you again. Maybe then I won’t be a player anymore, who knows how we’ll see each other again?

“I’ll continue to work hard every day to achieve my objectives. Forza Milan!”

