Milan push for Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly pushing for Torino’s Andrea Belotti, but the plan B is Nikola Kalinic of Fiorentina.

The Rossoneri appear to be getting an early start on their transfer dealings, with Mateo Musacchio taking a medical this morning and a deal close for Ricardo Rodriguez.

It’s thought Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessié has already agreed to sign, and now Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports the Diavolo are focusing on the attack.

Alvaro Morata remains a target, but the idea signing would be Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The Italian international has 25 Serie A goals this season, but he would not come cheaply.

There is a clause in his contract worth €100m, but that is only valid for foreign clubs, so the Granata can effectively demand any price they want.

Therefore the Rossoneri are also considering Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic, who would be a lower-cost alternative.

In addition, if Keita Baldé Diao signs for Juventus, Marseille’s Florian Thauvin is being considered as an alternative for the wing.

The 24-year-old is on loan from Newcastle United, but the Magpies are unlikely to keep him for next season.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more