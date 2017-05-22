‘Lazio want to keep best players’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi has assured that his side want to “begin a cycle” and “keep their best players”.

Speculation linking Keita Balde Diao with Juventus has intensified over the past week, with Beppe Marotta confirming the Bianconeri’s interest, but Inzaghi made it clear Lazio would do all they could to retain the attacker.

“My wish is that he stays because to begin a cycle, you have to keep your best players,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“He also started with difficulties, like the whole team, but he got his teammates on side with hard work and good performances.

“I hope all our best players stay so we can plan for next season in the best way.

“I know we have important players, who have had great seasons, and I hope they all stay.

“Still, we know how the market works and if someone leaves then they’re going to be replaced with players of equal quality.”

