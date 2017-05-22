Anderlecht: Tielemans joining Monaco

By Football Italia staff

Anderlecht have confirmed that Inter target Youri Tielemans will complete his proposed transfer to Monaco this week.

Tielemans was reportedly a long-term target for Inter, but the Nerazzurri have lost out to Monaco, who were recently crowned French champions for the first time since 2000.

“Youri will leave Anderlecht, we’ll make an announcement this week,” sporting director Herman van Holsbeek told reporters, cites Tuttomercatoweb.

“There are still some details to iron out, but everything should be done this week.

“His move to Monaco isn’t 100 percent finalised, but they’re definitely the club that have showed the most desire to sign him.”

