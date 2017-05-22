NEWS
Monday May 22 2017
Monchi hopeful over Emery?
By Football Italia staff

Roma sporting director Monchi is reportedly hopeful about bringing Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery to the Giallorossi.

According to Tuttosport, Emery’s poor campaign with PSG has convinced him to leave Parc des Princes this summer, with Roma the Coach’s “priority destination”.

However, there is no guarantee that the French giants will release the 45-year-old from his contract, which still has another year to run.

Emery and Monchi worked together at Sevilla between 2013 and 2016, winning three straight Europa Leagues.

