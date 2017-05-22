Sacchi: Juve a team of heroes

By Football Italia staff

Legendary Italian Coach Arrigo Sacchi has hailed Juventus as “a team of heroes” and is backing them to win the Champions League.

Juve won a record, sixth straight Scudetto on Sunday and can become the second Italian club in history to achieve a Treble when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on June 2.

“Juventus have done remarkably well, but I’m not surprised because they’re strong,” the former Milan boss told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“First and foremost, however, they have people who do their job by setting great values on the pitch, not just technically but in terms of organisation.

“They’re a great club, they have a great Coach and a cohesive team, which teaches everyone the importance of working together.

“Congratulations to the club and Allegri, who also had to gel so many champions together. Allegri’s one of the best Coaches in Italy.

“Champions League Final? For me, Juventus are clear favourites thanks to their extraordinary motivation.

“They have a team of heroes, who are managed in the best way and can do well.“

