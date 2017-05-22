Sacchi: Good times for Milan

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan boss Arrigo Sacchi believes the Rossoneri’s return to Europe “is good news” and hopes “more positives are afoot”.

Milan were bought out by a Chinese consortium last month and qualified for next season’s Europa League with a sixth-place finish in Serie A, and Sacchi is confident that the good times are heading back to San Siro.

“Milan returning to Europe? It’s good news, but I hope more positive news is afoot,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m pleased for the fans. I wish Milan so much success and that the new owners are be able to repeat what Silvio Berlusconi did.

“In 30 years of his management, Milan managed to win five European Cups, which has never happened in the history of Italian football, at any other club.”

Sacchi then paid tribute to Zdenek Zeman, whom he described as “a great teacher of football” that “wasn’t always understood” by Italian football.

“Zeman? He’s a great teacher of football. His teams have a style that is rare in this country,” added the ex-Italy CT.

“Someone goes to a match, they don’t know who the Coach is, then they watch the match and say, ‘it’s a Zdenek team.’

“Zeman’s given a lot to football, he wasn’t always understood, he wasn’t always lucky, he sometimes made mistakes like all of us, but he truly did so much.

“He tried to win through merit and superiority in a country that doesn’t always recognise merit and beauty.”

