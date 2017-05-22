‘Time to review Fiorentina ownership’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina chief Diego Della Valle admits “the time has come” for his family to review their ownership of the club.

Della Valle saved Fiorentina from extinction in 2002, but there has been mounting pressure from fans, accusing the fashion entrepreneur of lacking ambition in his vision for the Viola.

“I bought Fiorentina, but for some years now I’ve been completely detached from management,” he told Corriere della Sera.

“Even seeing the games on Sundays absolutely creates stress, and I don’t usually suffer from stress.

“Economically, Andrea has performed miracles. The question I’m asking is: where’s the fun in all this?

“I think the time has come to weigh things up and really see if this situation depends on a few fans, or if the city thinks this way, and then make the right decisions.”

