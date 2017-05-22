On This Day: Milan’s first European Cup

By Football Italia staff

On this day in 1963, Milan won the first of seven European Cups, beating Benfica 2-1 at Wembley.

The Rossoneri had breezed to the final, thrashing Union Luxembourg 14-0 on aggregate, Ipswich Town 4-2 and Galatasaray 5-2.

The first leg of the semi-final brought a 5-1 win over Dundee, and despite a 1-0 defeat back at Dens Park, the Diavolo took their place in the final.

Benfica were no easy opponents though, having beaten Real Madrid 5-3 the year before the lift the trophy.

The Águias boasted the great Eusebio up-front, and it was the Black Pearl who opened the scoring after 19 minutes.

It would remain 1-0 at the break, but a Milan side containing the likes of Cesare Maldini, Giovanni Trapattoni and Gianni Rivera refused to give up.

The prolific Jose Altafini struck twice in the second half, ensuring that Nereo Rocco’s side would lift the trophy.

It proved to be the first of many triumphs, and the Rossoneri are now Italy’s most successful side in the European Cup - later the Champions League.

