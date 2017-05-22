NEWS
Monday May 22 2017
‘FIGC’s doors open to Totti’
By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio has opened the governing body’s doors to Francesco Totti. “We’ll evaluate the idea.”

Totti’s fate remains unknown, despite Roma President James Pallotta and sporting director Monchi suggesting the iconic No 10 would be retiring after Sunday’s game against Genoa, before becoming a club director.

“Totti’s future in the FIGC’s senior management? I still don’t know his intentions,” Tavecchio said in a speech at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, reports ANSA.

“If they manifest themselves then we’ll evaluate [the idea]. I only gave Francesco advice on deciding his fate.

“I’ve always said that we need to thank a great footballer like him, a kind and gentle person, who represented Italian football in the best possible way.”

