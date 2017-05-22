‘Musacchio deal good for all parties’

By Football Italia staff

Villarreal President Fernando Roig says Mateo Musacchio’s move to Milan is “good for all parties”.

The defender arrived in Italy this morning to take his medical with the Rossoneri, and is expected to officially sign tomorrow.

“He’s in Milan, and if he’s there it’s because there’s been an agreement between the three parties,” Roig explained to Marca.

“It’s a good deal for all parties, and therefore it’s close to being completed.

The 26-year-old is an Argentina international, and has been with Villarreal since 2009 after signing from River Plate.

Musacchio is expected to move for around €18m, signing a four-year contract worth €2.5m.

image via @acmilan

