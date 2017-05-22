‘Koulibaly happy at Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent assures the centre-back is “happy at Napoli”, especially given the renewals of Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne.

The defender was linked with a move away from San Paolo last summer, but ultimately signed a renewal and it appears he’ll stay for next season too.

“Napoli are having a great season but there are two teams in front and it’s hard for Roma to slip-up with Genoa,” Bruno Satin said on Radio Crc.

“There’s a gap between what they’ve done on the pitch, where they’ve played beautiful football, and the results.

“Napoli are playing great football but there are certain points which still need to be improved.

“The club has shown its strength, the absorbed [Gonzalo] Higuian’s departure and will end up scoring more goals, which was the worry after his departure.

“Napoli changed, and in the end they have a very strong squad.

“Koulibaly? He’s tied to the club, he’s appreciated by the fans, he’s happy in his defence and we won’t talk about these things.

“Napoli wanted to keep him last year and he stayed.

“He’s happy with his teammates, he’s very close to Dries [Mertens]. If all his friends are there it’s a signal.”

