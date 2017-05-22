Agent: ‘Delicate moment for Gabigol’

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa says the situation is “very delicate” and there will “probably be news next week”.

The Brazilian, known popularly as Gabigol, arrived from Santos in the summer with a big reputation and for a fee of €30m.

However, the 20-year-old hasn’t made a single Serie A start all season, scoring just once in 113 minutes on the pitch.

During last night’s win over Lazio, the Nerazzurri held a 3-1 lead against nine-men, but caretaker Coach Stefano Vecchi opted to introduce Andrea Pinamonti instead.

“Right now I don’t want to touch on this topic,” Wagner Ribeiro said during an interview with Estado.

“It’s a very delicate situation. There will be probably be news for you next week.”

