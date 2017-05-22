Gabigol: ‘Inter, I’m sorry’

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel Barbosa apologises to Inter for his “rude and inappropriate attitude” in storming to the dressing room against Lazio.

The Brazilian wasn’t brought off the bench, even when the Nerazzurri were 3-1 up against nine-men, and he walked away with the play still ongoing.

“Interisti and teammates, yesterday during the game between Lazio and Inter, in the heat of the moment I showed a rude and inappropriate attitude when I left the pitch before the end of the game,” Gabigol wrote on his Facebook page.

“Having taken the heat out of my decision with calm and with the support of my family, I can see that such an attitude is contrary to sporting and professional values.

“I recognise my mistake, and I would like to extend my sincere apologies to all Nerazzurri - who have always supported me - and my teammates.”

