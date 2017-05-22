Pique: ‘Buffon deserves Ballon d’Or’

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Pique says Gianluigi Buffon deserves the Ballon d’Or, but expects “a game with few goals” in the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid.

The Bianconeri are looking to compete the Treble on June 3, having knocked out Barcelona in the Quarter-Finals, and the Blaugrana centre-back discussed the match.

“It all be a game between two great teams,” Pique told Premium Sport.

“Juventus are a team who have been doing very well for several years because they have great players like Buffon, who really wants to win this trophy for the first time, or our former teammate Dani Alves, and it would be nice to see him win it.

“It will be a game with few goals.

“How do you beat Real Madrid? We managed to keep hold of the ball and tried to stop them getting us on the break.

“Juventus will play an instinctive game, they’re stronger defensively as they showed in the two games against us where we weren’t able to score.

“[Giorgio] Chiellini, [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Andrea] Barzagli are very clever, it will be a great final.

“Are Juventus among the top clubs in Europe? Yes, absolutely. They’ve been doing well for several years, even when players change.

“Last year it was [Paul] Pogba, before that it was [Andrea] Pirlo and now they have [Paulo] Dybala. There’s great renewal.

“The Ballon d’Or? Lionel Messi is the best player in the world and in history. This year he’ll win the Golden Boot as a goalscorer and he would deserve the Ballon d’Or another time.

“But it would be nice if Buffon won it. He has won the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia and he could still win the Champions League.

“He’s deserved it for his career, for this reason and because it would be nice to see another goalkeeper win it after Lev Yashin.”

Pique was also asked whether he could play in Serie A one day.

“I’m very happy at Barcelona, and I’d like to keep playing in Blaugrana shirt. My plan is to finish my career with Barcelona.

“I like Italy and Italian football, but my love for Barcelona is huge. Perhaps if I hadn’t had this career with Barcelona I could have tried it, but now I don’t see myself away from Barcelona.”

Barça need a new Coach, could Juve’s Max Allegri be a good choice?

“I don’t know who our next Coach will be,” Piqué shrugged.

“I have a good memory of Allegri from his Milan days, and I see he’s working well at Juve. I don’t know who our next Coach will be though.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more