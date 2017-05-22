NEWS
Monday May 22 2017
Inter announce Spalletti this week?
By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti is reportedly now Inter’s first choice as Coach, and he could be announced this weekend.

The tactician is out of contract with Roma at the end of the current season, and it was reported this weekend that he had already told the Giallorossi he won’t be staying.

Now La Repubblica is reporting that a three-hour meeting between Walter Sabatini, Steven Zhang and Piero Ausilio today saw the Beneamata decide to make Spalletti their number one objective.

The Nerazzurri want an Italian Coach who knows Serie A, and have grown tired of waiting for a definitive response from Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

They could therefore announce Spalletti as early as this weekend, or early next week after the final games of the season.

