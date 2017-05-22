Official: Juventus sign Cuadrado

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have officially confirmed the signing of Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea on a permanent basis.

The winger had been on loan with the Bianconeri for the past two seasons, but there was an obligation to buy if certain results-based conditions were met.

“Juventus announces that, following the meeting of the conditions provided by the contract, its obligation to definitively acquire the registration rights of Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea became due,” a statement on the Old Lady’s website confirms.

“The permanent transfer fee of € 20 million is to be paid in three annual instalments starting from the 2017/2018 financial year.

“The 28-year-old forward has signed a contract that ties him to the Bianconeri until 30 June 2020.”

