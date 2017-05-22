NEWS
Monday May 22 2017
Line-ups: Pescara-Palermo
By Football Italia staff

Alberto Cerri leads the line for Pescara, as they look to say goodbye to their fans in style.

The Delfini face Palermo tonight in a match which is of little significance, given both sides have already been relegated to Serie B.

However, Zdenek Zeman’s side have pride to play for in front of their home fans, even though they’re already doomed to finish bottom.

Pescara: Fiorillo; Zampano, Bovo, Fornasier, Biraghi; Verre, Brugman, Memushaj; Muric, Cerri, Caprari

Pescara bench: Bizzarri, Muntari, Campagnaro, Bahebeck, Gilardino, Mitrita, Coulibaly, Coda, Cubas, Milicevic

Palermo: Fulignati; Cionek, Goldaniga, Gonzalez; Rispoli, Jajalo, B. Henrique, Chochev, Aleesami; Diamanti; Nestorovski

Palermo bench: Posavec, Marson, Andelkovic, Trajkovski, Silva, Sallai, Balogh, Sunjic, Ruggiero, Giuliano, Morganella, Lo Faso

